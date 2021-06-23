The gate is now closed on the Crop on Camera and the next machine that enters the field will be the combine. Awns had appeared and the head of this barley crop was half-emerged (GS55) when the T2 fungicide was applied.

The crop was extremely clean. The T1 of Decoy and Comet had worked well and pressure was relatively low.

The final spray needs to be strong to keep the crop as green as possible for as long as possible in order to maximise photosynthesis and increase crop yield.

Rhynchosporium and net blotch will need to be kept at bay. Ramularia is one of the main concerns this season. Folpet (Arizona) will be needed for ramularia prevention and as part of a resistance prevention strategy to protect the other chemistry. Stress triggers ramularia, so keeping the crop free of other diseases is a big help. Providing the crop with the right nutrition can also prevent stress.

A tissue test showed that this crop is low in manganese and magnesium. These deficiencies were already addressed in the seed and at the T1 fungicide application, but the inclusion of Epso Combitop in the mix at the T2 will help to reduce stress.

For the remainder of the season, the grower will keep an eye out for wild oats or problem grass weeds and rogue where necessary to avoid future problems.

T2 fungicide application plus foliar nutrition

Decoy: 0.5l/ha (0.2l/ac).

Serpent: 1.0l/ha (0.4l/ac).

Arizona: 1.25l/ha (0.5l/ac).

Epso Combitop: 2kg/ha (0.8kg/ac).

Growth stage: GS55.

Sowing date: 23 March.

Variety: RGT Planet.