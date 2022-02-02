Unlike their counterparts in the livestock sector, dedicated cropping farms in NI should have no great problem getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions, a Teagasc researcher has claimed.

“Yes, you can make a tillage farm carbon neutral without a huge amount of effort. It’s not overly difficult, and certainly nowhere near as difficult as a livestock farm,” Dr Gary Lanigan told farmers attending a webinar on Tuesday.

Organised by the CAFRE, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Ulster Arable Society, the event considered the role of carbon in the sector.

In his presentation, Lanigan outlined how emissions from tillage enterprises are very low, and mainly related to nitrous oxide released when fertiliser or manure is spread.

The potential for minimal tillage to help store carbon is more variable

While growing crops do take carbon into the soil, this is often lost when the land is subsequently ploughed, acknowledged Lanigan. However, he outlined a number of strategies that can help the soil store more carbon.

This includes the addition of animal manures, and straw incorporation. The potential for minimal tillage to help store carbon is more variable.

Hedgerows

Outside of that, he encouraged farmers not to keep hedges tightly trimmed. “If you allow your hedges to grow out 1m and up by a couple of metres, you can substantially increase the amount of carbon sequestered both in the woody biomass and in the soil,” he said.

Planting an area of the farm (around 7-8%) in broadleaf woodland can also help get the farm down to carbon neutral.

Grow local

When asked whether NI farmers should aim to grow more crops and displace grain imports, he suggested that it could have a “huge influence” on the carbon footprint of locally produced dairy and beef.

Read more

MLAs back net zero by 2050 target for NI