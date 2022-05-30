There are reports of combines rolling in France already, as the winter barley harvest gets under way in some parts and is not far off in others.

This is a very early start, but looking at the European Commission’s latest MARS Bulletin (23 May), which monitors crops in Europe, it may not be totally surprising.

The report has stated that rain is needed “to sustain fair yield outlook” as “drier-than-usual conditions prevail throughout Europe”.

Yield levels have been revised down slightly, but still remain above the five-year average.

The report outlined that a pronounced rain deficit is being observed in many parts and a depletion in soil moisture reserves is impacting negatively on winter crops.

Soil moisture levels affected

Conditions changed from drier and cooler than usual to drier and warmer than usual, causing soil moisture levels to be affected.

The bulletin described good sowing conditions for spring crops and optimal crop establishment in most countries.

However, it added that lower than usual temperatures and dry soils delayed germination and early growth in parts of eastern and central Europe.

Cold conditions also delayed germination in sugar beet, which is now generally reported to be in generally fair condition.

Potato crop

The main potato crop was generally planted after the cold spells, but irrigation was needed on seedbeds in some parts.

The report stated that Ireland had good overall yield potential and that the yield outlook remains positive for winter and spring crops, which benefited from rain at the beginning of May.

In the UK, the report noted that winter and spring crops are generally faring well. Rainfall at the beginning of April helped with the establishment of spring crops.

It was noted that more rain is needed “to maintain the current positive outlook”.