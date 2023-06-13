Creating added value is key to supporting the tillage sector's profitability in the years ahead.

This will be an important topic at the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day in Teagasc, Oak Park, on 21 June.

Here's a preview of what you can see and hear about at the open day.

Added-value potential

Ideally, added-value potential in the tillage sector should be secured from existing cropping systems, as management regimes are already well known.

Protein crops present one such opportunity due to the increasing demand from the food industry in Ireland (and across Europe) for plant-based ingredients and products.

To develop this further, Teagasc is currently leading with national and European partners two projects: U-Protein and VALPRO Path, which are designing, validating and indeed demonstrating to stakeholders the potential to deliver high-quality plant protein for food-based processing.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Marine-funded U-Protein project is exploiting value from faba bean, pea and lupin from an Irish context, while the European-funded VALPRO Path has a broader remit that also includes soya, lentil, peanut and chickpea, which are of relevance to the warmer regions of Europe.

Profiles

While ongoing optimisation of protein extraction and subsequent characterisation aims to catalogue protein and amino acid profiles for each crop or variety, to determine most suitable applications, agronomy trials are also under way to enhance the amino acid profiles of these protein crops further.

This will enable the farmer to harvest a higher premium for their product and for a broader final application.

Pea plants emerging.

Within VALPRO Path, additional work is identifying management practises to address the susceptibility of peas to lodge. For peas, lodging can be prevented through intercropping with faba bean, to provide mechanical support.

Importantly, such diversification also enhances in-crop biodiversity and soil structure and health.

Based on trials to date, the support provided by faba bean to the field pea effectively prevents the peas from lodging in all experiments compared with plots where peas were the sole crop.

Further trials are under way to tailor inter-cropping agronomy to existing pea and bean varieties that will be tested by Irish, Danish and German farmers.

Real value

While the use of plant protein as a direct protein replacement is increasing due to consumer demands, the real value from domestically sourced protein relates to its broad use as a food ingredient.

A core objective of both U-Protein and VALPRO Path is to demonstrate the required utility and functionality of plant protein to meet the standards of the food industry, be that as a flour or functional ingredient.

Key to this is the extraction and pre-processing of material post-harvest. By exploiting current technologies and through the development of novel processes in both projects, protein yield, purity and quality are being maximised.

Importantly, within both projects, complementary investigations are examining the environmental footprint of each production system, from the field all the way through to the final product(s) on the shelf.

In parallel, this is being matched with economic analyses to model the value along the chain from producer to food processor.

You can hear more about protein crops and see research trials in the fields at the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day at Teagasc Oak Park on Wednesday 21 June.