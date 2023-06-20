Cover crops have loads of benefits for soil health and structure.

Cover crops have a range of potential environmental, agronomic and economic benefits.

However, in order to get the most out of these crops, there are few things that need to be kept in mind.

If cover crops are not managed correctly, then they could have a negative effect on profitability.

Nitrates

In many areas of the world with a similar climate to Ireland, a reduction in nutrient - particularly nitrate - loss to water is the principal motivation for using covers crops.

Irish work has demonstrated that overwinter covers, both of a sown species and natural regeneration, can substantially reduce nitrate leaching on a leaching prone site.

Rotation

Cover crops can also lead to a reduction in the effects of pests, diseases and weeds in succeeding crops. These effects are often variable, though, and hence require careful choice of the species used given the rotational position.

If not managed correctly, cover crops can increase pest or disease problems in subsequent crops.

In this regard, recent increases in the occurrence of clubroot in oilseed rape has been linked to the use of brassica cover crops in some instances. So it is important to match the cover crop to your rotation.

The use of cover crops can increase the content of organic matter in the soil and in particular the active pools of organic matter which are important for crop production.

As with any management aimed at increasing organic matter, changes will be slow and will require repeated use of cover crops.

Separately, initial experiments with leguminous cover crops suggest that they may have considerable potential to reduce the fertiliser N requirements of crops under Irish conditions.

Benefits

Where cover crops are planted without financial incentives, it is important to realise that the benefits may not be seen in one year, but rather over time.

Sown cover crops incur seed costs, establishment costs and destruction costs and there may be limited effects on subsequent cereal yields, but the environment and soil will benefit over time and this may help to reduce other costs over time.

However, management factors such as the correct choice of species or species mixture, and good management in terms of sowing date and destruction date can improve the chances of achieving economically beneficial results.

For advice on sowing and managing cover crops, come along to Teagasc Oak Park on 21 June.