The penalty system for conditionality in the new CAP as outlined in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan will have similarities to the current penalty system for cross compliance.

Conditionality will replace cross compliance in the new CAP from next year. The Department of Agriculture has said that conditionality is “a set of baseline requirements” under the new CAP strategic plan.

This will mean that farmers receiving payments under the Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) and other CAP payments, such as eco schemes and Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) must adhere to these requirements in order to receive those payments.

“Conditionality consists of 11 statutory management requirements (SMRs) and nine good agricultural and environmental condition standards (GAECs),” the Department has said.

These will be carried forward from the current CAP and consist of rules around cattle tagging, animal welfare and water quality.

The penalty system for conditionality in the new CAP as outlined in Ireland’s CAP strategic plan will have similarities with the current penalty system for cross compliance, and will be further articulated in due course, the Department has advised.

“However, it should be noted that reoccurrence of cross-compliance inspection findings under conditionality in the new CAP will incur application of reoccurrence sanctions once the reoccurrence is within a consecutive period of three consecutive years,” it said.

This means that penalties encountered under cross compliance are not fully closed off with the ending of the current CAP in 2022. If similar penalties are encountered under conditionality then this is seen as a repeat or continual offence and higher sanctions will be imposed.

“It is important that applicants rectify any non-compliance detected at inspection to avoid future sanctions including reoccurrence sanctions,” the Department said.