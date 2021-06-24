Cross Agricultural Engineering has announced that it is withdrawing from Cereals 2021.

Cross Agricultural Engineering has announced that it is withdrawing from Cereals 2021, which is scheduled to run in Lincolnshire, England, from 30 June to 1 July.

The Kildare manufacturer has said that due to restrictions with international travel and COVID-19, it had no choice but to withdraw from the event.

The firm said it was looking forward to attending shows again.

Although Cereals is one of the only agri shows taking place in 2021, the manufacturer has said that rising COVID-19 cases in the UK and the strict quarantine and travel ban in place for Irish residents going to and from the UK has left it very difficult for the company to put a sales team in place in the UK.

Thus, the firm has decided to pull out of this year’s event.