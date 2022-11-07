Mark and Eoin McGovern with judge Michael Hargroves pictured with the Senior Champion Crossane4 Supreme, which sold for €7,000./ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society held its annual bull show and sale in Tullamore on Saturday, with 123 bulls catalogued and 70 cattle in attendance on the day.

Fifty of the 70 bulls sold through the ring, with an average price of €4,055; only eight bulls sold for under €3,000.

There was a tie for top price, with two bulls securing €7,000. The first of this duo was judge Michael Hargroves’ pick for senior champion, Crossane4 Supreme.

Supreme is a March 2021-born bull sired by the famous Doonally New (CF52) bred from a Thrunton Bonjovi dam from the herd of Eoin McGovern, Co Leitrim.

John and Therese Bambrick and purchaser Thomas Nichols pictured with first prize winner Baurnafea Stephen, which sold for €7,000./ Shanon Kinahan.

Also selling for €7,000 was first prize winner Baurnafea Stephen for John Bambrick, Co Kilkenny. Stephen is a May 2021-born bull sired by a homebred I Love You son out of Baurnafea Noreen.

First prize winner Boltonview Sylvester secured the next highest price of €6,200 for John Fleury, Co Offaly. Sylvester is a May 2021-born bull sired by Coolategal O07 out of a Bivouac dam.

A trio of bulls at the sale sold for a figure of €5,600. The first bull to secure this figure was second prize winner Gallaway Scotty for Michael Kiernan, Co Leitrim. Scotty is a May 2021-born bull sired by Lapon out of a Blelack Digger dam and boasted one of the highest replacement indexes on the day.

Patrick Kiernan with Gallaway Scotty, which sold for €5,600./ Shanon Kinahan.

Also selling for €5,600 was third prize winner Caltun Seamie, a June 2021-born Fiston-sired bull from a Pirate cow from Maria Calvey, Co Mayo.

James Foudy and judge Michael Hargroves photographed with the junior champion, Abbeymore Setanta, which sold for €5,600./ Shanon Kinahan

The third bull to secure this price was junior champion Abbeymore Setanta from the herd of James Foudy, Inagh, Co Clare. Setanta is an August 2021-born bull sired by Fiston from a Cottage Devon dam boasting a page full of five-star ratings.

Rooskeynamona Samuel for Gerard A Mulligan, Co Leitrim, was the first of two bulls to reach €5,400 in the sale. This March 2021-born bull is sired by Knockmoyle 10 Loki ET and out of a Major dam.

Mike and Michael Kavanagh and judge Michael Hargroves with reserve senior champion, Brownshill 14 Samson ET, which sold for €4,800./ Shanon Kinahan

Martin Ryan and judge Michael Hargroves pictured with Goldstar Sambuca ET, which sold for €4,400./ Shanon Kinahan

The second bull to be knocked down at €5,400 was Clenagh2 Shadow for Barry Quinn, Co Clare. This June 2020-born bull is sired by Lisnagree Elite (LGL) and is out of a Pirate cow.

For a full report, make sure to pick up next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.