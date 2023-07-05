The IFA regional chair elections are beginning to take shape.

In Connacht, there could be four candidates, with Leitrim’s James Gallagher, Mayo’s Brendan Golden, Roscommon’s Jim O’Connor and Sligo’s Kathleen Henry all interested. O’Connor might also be interested in succeeding Paul O’Brien as environment chair.

Kilkennyman O’Brien is interested in becoming South Leinster chair, as is Wexford’s Jer O’Mahony and perhaps Pat Farrell (Kildare) and Wicklow’s Thomas Byrne.

Munster, as yet, is much more vague, while Frank Brady in Ulster/North Leinster is mid-way through his term.

Connacht could be poised for a logjam like in 2016, when there was no county available to second any of the five nominations, as every county had its own candidate. I understand rule changes to simplify the regional chair nomination process are in train.

Kevin Comiskey and Nigel Sweetnam, I understand, have both decided not to run for president.

Moorepark featured on the campaign trail on Tuesday, with presidential candidate Francie Gorman being sure to grab the microphone and have his say after Minister McConalogue’s speech in the Ornua tent.

Rival presidential candidate Martin Stapleton was also on the case, challenging Department official Ted Massey on the derogation issue.

Deputy president candidate Alice Doyle was also spotted pressing the flesh and chatting to farmers in the chip tent.