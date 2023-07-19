The 2023 show will cover a wide array of topics.

Crowds gathered early on Thursday morning as the Energy and Farm Diversification Show opened its doors.

The event, which is held each year at Gurteen College in Tipperary, promises to be the best yet, with a wide range of topics set to be covered. These include farm energy production, farm diversification, land use and sustainability.

A series of talks and practical demonstrations throughout the day will explore these themes.

Interest

Interest in renewable energy production on farms is at an all-time high, bolstered by soaring energy costs, grant schemes and a necessity to explore alternative farming business models.

The Irish Farmers Journal will be present throughout the day, participating in and chairing several sessions on renewable energy and farming.

Topics

The 2023 show will cover a wide array of topics including anaerobic digestion, energy policy, solar energy, electricity, biomass, community energy, business diversification, food business start-ups, agri-tourism, organics, forestry, bio-economy and agri tech.

In addition, there will be a number of support and advice clinics available on the day, focusing on finance, taxation, legal matters, funding, training and upskilling.