Peter, Mary, Aoibhinn, Paul and Rían Ging, pictured with the Ballyclider herd at the IHFA national open day. \ Maria Kelly.

The Ballyclider pedigree Holstein Friesian herd, which is based just outside Portlaoise, Co Laois, was pedigree registered in 1982 to Peter and Mary Ging, and their family. The herd is now farmed in partnership with their son, Paul, and they rely heavily on their family for support on the farm.

As the herd progressed from humble beginnings of 16 cows in the 1970s, with careful breeding and management this grew to around 40 cows at the onset of the EU milk quota era. This restricted expansion of the herd somewhat, and numbers remained relatively stable until quotas were removed. The herd now stands at 180 milking cows, and the Ging’s rear approximately 150 calves every year.

“The reputation Ballyclider holds for producing quality dairy animals is widely known,” said Peter Ging. He credits this to the strong base of repeat customers, that annually purchase surplus calved heifers and breeding bulls.

Laurence Feeney IHFA CE; Michael Taffee, auctioneer; Richard Hamilton, IHFA president; Peter, Mary and Paul Ging, host farmers, with Ballyclider Cocarde 63, sold for the top price of 3,350gns at the Ballyclider open day celebration sale; pictured with the team that prepared the animals for the open day. \ Maria Kelly.

Herd production figures

The herd’s 305-day milk production figures showed 8,841kg milk, with 3.91% fat and 3.37% protein – resulting in 345kg fat and 298kg protein for a combined 644kg of solids in 2022.

The Ballyclider herd is split-calving, with approximately 65% of animals calving in the spring and the remaining 35% in winter. Peter maintains excellent production figures throughout winter on conserved forages, such as grass silage, maize silage and whole crop, while supplementing with nuts in the parlour.

The Ging family grows all of their own crops, and animals are typically out grazing from early March until early November. The herd SCC averaged 117 for 2022. Last year, the herd produced in excess of 1.6m litres of milk, which went to the Tirlán Co-op.

Members of the Laois/Offaly club, who exhibited stock from the Ballyclider herd with Peter Ging, at the national stock-judging competition, as part of the IHFA open day. \ Maria Kelly.

Genetics at Ballyclider

In the Ballyclider herd there are 165 cows classified as VG or EX. There are 21 cows of fifth lactation or older, all of which are classified VG/EX. This is a just reward for the time and effort Peter has invested into breeding quality cows from strong cow families, throughout his farming life. The herd consists of many cows from the Chris, Una, Darkie and Cocarde families. Breeding always focuses on good classification, feet and legs, as well as efficient milk production.

IHFA and pedigree breeding

Peter has been a lifelong member of the IHFA and was a founding member of the Laois/Offaly club, which has long boasted a significant membership number and regularly competes in national competitions.

Peter won the national herds competition in 1997 and 2000, for the 50-80 cow or medium herd size section. His contributions to the IHFA resulted in him being elected IHFA president for 2015, which was the 50th Anniversary year of the club.

Peter served as IHFA chairman previously and has regularly judged shows and herd competitions.

Speaking at the event, Peter said: “it is a fabulous honour to host the IHFA national open day and we are very humbled to have been chosen as hosts. Without the help and support from our local Laois/Offaly club it would not be possible for us to host the national open day.”

Cows from the Ballyclider herd were on display for the national stock-judging event, at the IHFA open day. \ Maria Kelly

The day’s events

The open day boasted a range of vibrant trade stands displaying products and services by companies that service the dairy industry.

The event also played host to the national stockjudging competition and a presentation for the stockjudging and national herds competition.

The day concluded with a successful on-farm celebration sale of young stock.