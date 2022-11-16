I see organic beef processor Good Herdsmen has a forward beef price up until Christmas with its guaranteed prices for January to June set to be released by the end of the month.

While organic beef price was pipped by conventional this summer, organic farmers can expect to receive €5.70/kg this week, at least €1 ahead of their non-organic counterparts.

Furthermore, the processor has stated it will pay organic producers €5.85/kg in December, nearing the record highs we saw for conventional beef several months ago.

A Good Herdsmen insider says they can share guaranteed prices with farmers six months in advance as they can “go out to the [European] market and know what the market will pay”.

I wonder why the conventional beef processors can’t do the same crystal balling?

