An entrance scheme for young farmers who will adopt a range of climate mitigation measures is needed, according to Macra.

A dairy cull cow scheme does not represent value for money for either taxpayers or active farmers, according to Macra president Elaine Houlihan.

Macra has said that the Department of Agriculture is seeking submissions on an exit scheme for dairy farmers that will, if enacted, “fundamentally damage dairy farming for all active farmers, make once productive farmland unproductive and take away the opportunity for young dairy farmers to farm”.

Commenting ahead of the issuing of a consultation template on an exit scheme by the Department this week as part of the Food Vision dairy group, Houlihan stated that: “The proposed exit scheme does not represent value for money for neither taxpayers nor active farmers and will be the kiss of death for generational renewal and the long-term sustainability of the dairy industry.”

'Flip the approach'

Macra has rejected the exit/reduction measure previously contained in the final report from the group.

Houlihan said: “We need to flip the approach to emissions reduction on its head. A succession scheme can achieve far better results than an exit scheme, delivering value for money and greater policy cohesion in terms of generational renewal.

“The proposed measure is an attack on every parish and community of rural Ireland. The measure will do nothing but to further inflate the land market and force further pressures on farmers," she said.

What is the value in taxpayer money for a scheme that is going to retiring farmers

“What is the value in taxpayer money for a scheme that is going to retiring farmers who won’t be reinvesting in the sector, as opposed to a succession scheme that will be reinvested by young farmers creating a multiplier effect through the economy,” Houlihan stated.

Macra said its succession scheme proposal incorporates a step-back mechanism for farmers who want to exit dairying, coupled with an entrance scheme for young farmers who will adopt a range of climate mitigation measures.

Value for money

This represents value for money and initiates real positive change for climate emissions reduction and the positioning of Irish dairy farming into the future, the rural youth organisation said.

Macra explained that an industry without youth is a dying industry, an exit scheme without a succession scheme is locking youth out and preventing sustainable development of the sector.

“Now is the time to invest in young farmers and pursue positive schemes that will deliver on multiple objectives from climate change to generational renewal that will enhance Irish dairy farming’s position as a world leader in sustainability,” Houlihan concluded.