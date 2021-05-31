The IFA has warned some family farms will face a "triple whammy" to viability from eco schemes, convergence and mandatory redistribution. / Philip Doyle

IFA president Tim Cullinan has called for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to keep farm viability at the centre of CAP negotiations, while also voicing his discontent with the positions of the European Parliament and European Commission.

Cullinan warned of the effects of proposed eco schemes, convergence and mandatory redistribution to family farms.

“Under the current proposals, a cohort of family farms in Ireland will suffer a triple whammy due to so-called eco schemes, convergence and mandatory redistribution proposals,” stated Cullinan.

“Many of these are our most productive farmers. Our grass-based system is the most carbon-efficient in the world, yet the Commission and the Parliament are going to destroy them,” he continued.

Minister’s position

The IFA has said it believes the adjournment of CAP talks to have been the best option for Irish farmers, given the proposals on the table.

“The Minister has correctly identified the danger of making more farmers unviable,” the IFA president said.

“The Minister for Agriculture was right to hold the line. The real problem here is that the EU is trying to achieve increased environmental ambition, but without increased funding.

“The focus between now and the resumption of the talks next month should be on securing the maximum flexibility that will deliver the best deal for Irish farmers,” he said.