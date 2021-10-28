IFA president Tim Cullinan has said urea is now quoted at €860/t. / Philip Doyle

IFA president Tim Cullinan has urged the cabinet of Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis to act immediately and initiate an investigation on the urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) anti-dumping duty.

The president explained to officials that French arable farmers consumed 50% of this fertiliser.

Cullinan pressed for a suspension of anti-dumping duties on imports of liquid fertiliser.

“Irish farmers have seen the price of UAN increase by 228% since last year, with urea now quoted at €860/t.

“IFA has consistently pointed out the lack of competition in the European fertiliser market. This is exacerbated by the Commission’s decision to apply anti-dumping measures on nitrogen fertiliser imports, further restricting the market,” he said.

“The current high natural gas prices have impacted production and availability, but just when farmers are hurting most, we read about Yara delivering improved returns, reflecting higher prices in the third quarter,” he said.

“The margins earned by the European manufacturing industry in the last number of years are disproportionate to those earned outside Europe.”

The DG Trade representatives reassured him of the urgency with which they are treating the COPA request but that it was a very complex procedure that required due diligence.

Cullinan met with the cabinet of Commissioner Dombrovskis to address the crisis in the fertiliser sector.