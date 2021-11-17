Farming is facing challenges, but it has risen to huge challenges before.

“Stephen Cullinan – educator, visionary and leader – a man of his day and for today?” is a timely question to ponder. Next Tuesday, (23 November) Matt Dempsey, will consider this very issue in a lecture at Athy’s Clanard Court Hotel.

It’s an appropriate venue, as Cullinan taught rural science teacher in the local vocational school in Athy, and was a technical adviser to Minch Norton.

Macra, which he founded, first met in the town too. Current Macra president John Keane, former Macra and IFA president Joe Healy, and IFA deputy president Brian Rushe will respond, with Liam Dunne chairing.

The lecture also marks the launch of “Annals of Athy 2021”. The annals are a significant record of the architectural and agricultural heritage of the Athy area. This is the first edition since 1931; there has been a lot to report in those 90 years.

It all starts at 6.30pm, and is open to the public subject to COVID-19 restrictions.