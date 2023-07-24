The ICSA doesn’t “agree to the suckler herd being sold out as a measure to reduce total emissions”.

The national suckler herd cannot be sacrificed in order to achieve climate goals, president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) has said.

The ICSA has said that it doesn’t “agree to the suckler herd being sold out as a measure to reduce total emissions”.

“It [suckler farming] is vital to the local economy of every county in Ireland, especially on marginal land and fragmented holdings.

"Suckler farms are less intensive and most suckler cows are housed in state-of-the-art, roofed-in wintering facilities. Culling the suckler herd is not an acceptable, quick-fix solution to the climate targets,” he said.

Suckler farmers are already heavily involved in biodiversity measures and Kelleher said “they will continue to be done by suckler farmers, but this is contingent on suckler farmers continuing in business”.

“Instead of talk about the suckler herd reducing rapidly, we need a coherent and consistent policy to support it into the long term,” he urged.

Suckler brand

ICSA suckler chair Jimmy Cosgrave stated that suckler farmers are growing increasingly disappointed with the lack of urgency and ambition in establishing a suckler brand that would command a premium price for suckler beef.

He highlighted that “there is real disappointment that meat factories are not stepping up to support the suckler sector by driving on the suckler brand initiative, which involves €6m of State expenditure”.

“The meat factories know very well that suckler beef has huge advantages in efficiency in terms of bigger, better carcases with high meat yields and higher yields of valuable steak cuts. But suckler farmers are not getting full reward for this,” Cosgrave said.

The suckler chair urged that “if the meat industry is serious, it must act on the research which shows there is an opening for a high animal welfare, low environmental footprint beef coming from our suckler herd”.