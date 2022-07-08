The IFA has raised issue with tillage farmers being asked to cultivate stubble ground during the month of August. / Donal O' Leary

The requirement to cultivate cereal stubbles seven to 14 days post-harvest is unworkable in Ireland during the month of August, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA national grain chair Kieran McEvoy warned that the requirement to shallow cultivate 85% to 90% of the cereal stubble area is a “very onerous and challenging” demand to place on tillage farmers at the “busiest time of year”.

He said this challenge remains despite recent amendments to the legislation surrounding mandatory stubble cultivation under the nitrates derogation.

Urgently defined

McEvoy called on the nitrates expert review group to urgently define the scientific and meteorological criteria for when a derogation from stubble cultivation will be granted.

In submissions to the Department of Agriculture, he said the IFA highlighted the negative effects mandatory stubble cultivation would have on the post-harvest management of both oilseed rape stubble and fields with certain grassweed species.

The exemptions now in place make more sense, he said.

“The exemption from the requirement to maintain a 6m buffer zone around watercourses specifically within fields containing late harvested combinable crops is also more practical and realistic.”