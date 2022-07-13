Congratulations to former DairyLink adviser Dr Aidan Cushnahan, who is taking up a new dairy research job at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) facility at Hillsborough in Co Down.

Aidan is no stranger to AFBI Hillsborough, having gained a PhD there a few years ago (I won’t say how many), and then working as a research scientist, before finally succumbing to the lure of a job at CAFRE Greenmount.

The good folk at AFBI are lucky to be getting Dr Aidan back. He is also one of the most decent people you will ever meet.

