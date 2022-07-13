I see a farmer in Lincolnshire has had to take to social media to look for a driver for Harvest 2022, having been let down no less than four times.

The single condition of employment is that the corn finds its way into the shed “without causing an accident” and with minimal grain spillages.

The successful candidate will see themselves working in a “newish” tractor furnished with every mod-con conceivable to man: air conditioning, auto-steer, an automatic gearbox and a “luxury” seat.

The Dealer wonders if he’d be able to stay awake after a warm evening drawing corn in such a lavish cab, but then again the job comes with the promise of tea at 7pm.