Below are some tips on how to get the most from slurry this year, where high fertiliser prices are still an issue.

Careful application of slurry is very important this year, as fertiliser prices remain high. In addition to this, organic fertilisers have also increased in value.

According to Teagasc, at the moment, 1,000 gallons of slurry is worth approximately €50. Therefore, it is important that farmers ensure careful application of slurry to get the most value from it and save on chemical fertiliser costs.

Firstly, farmers should ensure they have a nutrient management plan prepared to make sure that the nutrients in slurry are targeted to the areas that need them most.

Slurry should also be applied in spring, where ground conditions allow, and where the soil temperature is greater than 6°C.

Slurry should not be applied where heavy rainfall is forecast within 48 hours, as heavy rainfall on soils that are saturated or close to saturated will result in nutrient losses through leaching and overland flow.

It is also recommended that organic manure application rates match grass growth rates to maximise nutrient uptake. Finally, it is important that a 10m buffer zone from drains and watercourses is applied for two weeks after the closed period ends when spreading organic fertiliser and a 5m buffer zone thereafter.