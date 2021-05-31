Cyber attack on JBS Australia has meant no production on Monday.

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, couldn’t operate on Monday due to a cyber attack, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

It has meant a loss of production on Monday in Australia, but it is unclear the impact on its North American or Brazilian businesses.

There is also no indication available so far on how long production will be disrupted in Australia.

Recover

As always with these incidents, the issue is about how quickly the company can recover and get back into production.

JBS is the world’s largest meat processor, with a turnover the equivalent of €40.7bn in 2020 and with EBITDA of €11.5bn.

Globally, JBS employ 250,000 people, with 145,000 of these in Brazil.

It has links with Ireland through its US subsidiary, which owns Northern Ireland poultry processor Moy Park.