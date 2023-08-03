The overall champion was the January ram lamb from the Mulroy flock of Michael Carr, Co Donegal. Reserve champion was the December ram lamb from the Powerpack flock of Alymer Power, Co Limerick.

The South of Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders held its annual premier show and sale on Tuesday 25 July at Tullow Livestock Mart, Co Carlow. Taking on the difficult task of judging for the day was Stirling Manson from the Dunraven flock in Northern Ireland.

The sale was met with record entries of 80 sheep across all categories, which highlighted the growing interest in the breed with many new members present on the day.

Manson found his overall champion in the winner of the January ram lamb class. The property of Joan and Michael Carr from the Mulroy flock from Co Donegal, he later sold for €400.

Manson’s reserve champion went to the winner of the December ram lamb class from the Powerpack flock of Alymer Power from Co Limerick, who later sold for €500.

The best opposite sex was awarded to winner of the ewe lamb class from new breeder, Andrew Gilmore of the Rocksolid flock from Co Cavan. She sold later on the day for €500.

With plenty of online activity and farmers active around the ring from all corners of Ireland, 70% of the lots on offer went on to find new homes on the day.

Securing the highest price in the sale was Eldron Cyril, who was the first prizewinner in the shearling ram class.

He was exhibited and sold by Michael Gottstein for €1,020. Michael purchased Cyril as a ram lamb at the premier sale in 2022 from breeder Annora Whitley, where he was also the sale topper at €1,100.

Concluding the prizewinners on the day, the hammer fell for the first prize shearling ewe from the Clonard flock of Bernard Losty at €550.

Prizewinners

December ram lamb: Alymer Power, Powerpack flock.

January ram lamb: Joan and Michael Carr, Mulroy flock.

Shearling ram: Michael Gottstein, Coolkellure flock.

Ewe lamb: Andrew Gilmore, Rocksolid flock.

Shearling ewe: Bernard Losty, Clonard flock.

Champion: Joan and Michael Carr, Mulroy flock.

Reserve champion: Alymer Power, Powerpack flock.

Best opposite sex: Andrew Gilmore, Rocksolid flock.