DAERA commences final CAP payments

By on
The Department of Agriculture will start paying the final balance of farm payments today, meaning farmers should receive 100’% of their payments by Christmas.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), will start issuing the remaining CAP payments due to farmers from the start of December.

Payments will be issued on a rolling basis throughout the months to qualifying farmers, with the first payments expected to reach farmers' bank accounts on December 6.

Farmers should have already received 70% of their annual CAP payment. Therefore, a 30% payment is remaining.

The exchange rate for 2017 is €1 = £0.89470.

UFU

The UFU (Ulster Farmers Union), welcomed the announcement, with deputy president Ivor Ferguson saying: “We are often critical of DAERA, and rightly so, but in terms of this year’s CAP payments, I think many farmers will agree they should be commended on a job well done.”

“Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK to have received an advance payment. This is testament to the efforts of farmers and DAERA to get the system working well,” say UFU deputy president Ivor Ferguson.

While the UFU welcomed the commencement of payments, they also highlighted the fact that some farmers were still waiting to receive their payments.

