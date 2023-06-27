Since 2013, Asulox has only been available in the UK on an emergency licence which is reviewed annually.

Officials in DAERA are currently considering whether the bracken control herbicide Asulox should be approved for use in NI during the 2023 season.

Since 2013, Asulox has only been available in the UK on an emergency licence, reviewed annually by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in Britain.

“In line with established procedures, the HSE has undertaken the assessment of the 2023 emergency use application for Asulox to control bracken on DAERA’s behalf,” a department spokesperson said.

“The HSE report is under consideration by senior officials within the department and therefore we are unable to give an indication of the outcome,” the spokesperson added.

Authorities in England have already approved Asulox for the 2023 spraying season, which runs from 1 July to 11 September.

However, the herbicide has not been re-licensed for use in Scotland and Wales.