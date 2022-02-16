Out of five recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in NI, the Department has agreed compensation in three, nearing completion in another, but faces a “substantial compensation bill” in the remaining outstanding case, DAERA officials have confirmed.

Giving evidence to the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday, DAERA director Neal Gartland said negotiations are ongoing around the circumstances of the fifth site and the stock that they had.

That facility is understood to be the farm owned by Silver Hill Duck outside Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

A sixth outbreak of bird flu was confirmed outside Enniskillen on 8 February, although it was in a small backyard mixed-species flock consisting of around 28 birds. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone remain in place around this site.

Rural Support

Meanwhile, in recognition of the fact that bird flu can add to pressure on farm families, Rural Support is to hold events in the coming weeks to highlight the various forms of assistance available to the poultry sector.

For more information, ring Rural Support on 0800 138 1678 or email farmsupport@ruralsupport.org.uk.