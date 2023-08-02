Analysis published by DAERA has outlined some of the measures the Department will take to stay within a £579.8m resource budget allocation made by NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris for the 2023-2024 financial year. With £327.2m of this money ring-fenced for farm payments and similar rural schemes, plus £3.1m for fisheries, it effectively leaves DAERA having to find 1.5% cuts across remaining work areas to stay within budget limits.

Some of the £3.2m in savings is expected to come from reduced travel and subsistence costs for staff, with many now working from home since COVID-19.

Other savings come from the budget for strategic environmental programmes and in the Forest Service subsidy, although those savings rely on additional income from carrier bag levies and timber sales respectively. The Department also expects to save money on general administration and animal welfare funding to councils.

In addition, since Brexit DAERA faces reduced CAP disallowance, which will free up money to fund two new statutory pressures – £0.5m for the Office for Environmental Protection in NI and £0.4m for remediation works at the Mobuoy waste site outside Derry.

Read more

DAERA plans second break in TB tests