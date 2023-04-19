The current BDG scheme is expected to end next year.

A new set of initiatives are being developed by DAERA which will include a follow on to farmer discussion groups under the current Business Development Group (BDG) scheme.

The BDG scheme is funded by the NI Rural Development Programme and is expected to end next year.

A department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that the BDG scheme had “proven to be a highly effective knowledge transfer model” for local farmers.

“The Department is developing a suite of knowledge transfer and innovation programmes that will be crucial for the successful achievement of its agreed policy objectives,” the spokesperson said.

Future policy

Last year, DAERA published plans for future agricultural policy which included a section on “knowledge and innovation measures”.

However, it is suggested these measures will go beyond just working with farmers as it will include “an agri-food development programme” aimed at “professionals interacting with farmers and growers”.