The latest phase opens up the system to farmers, marts, abattoirs and private vets. \ Houston Green

Following on from a late decision by DAERA in June 2023 to abort a planned next release of the NI Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS), the process is now due to happen from Monday 4 September 2023.

NIFAIS is the replacement for APHIS, with the latest phase of the project opening up the new system to herd keepers, markets, abattoirs and private vets.

To reduce the risk of data loss during the process, there will be restrictions on TB testing during a three-week period, from 21 August to 11 September 2023.

In the week commencing 21 August, the only testing will be reactor herds on the Monday (results read on Thursday).

The following week there will be no testing, while in the week commencing 4 September, only reactor herds can be tested, starting on the Tuesday.

Private testing

Herd owners with compulsory TB tests falling within this period should contact their private vet to arrange an alternative date. Tests can normally be done 30 days in advance of their due date, and it may be possible to pull this forward for non-reactor herd tests, if agreed with the local DAERA office.

Where tests are not completed on time, movement restrictions still apply, although if a farm is chosen for a cross-compliance inspection and at risk of penalties, the break in testing due to NIFAIS will be taken into account, where relevant.

It will still be possible to export animals during the three-week period, but exporters should plan ahead.

For those looking to buy tags, suppliers will have restricted access to NIFAIS during the weekend 2 - 3 September 2023, so orders should be placed in advance of this date.

Read more

Audit office critical of APHIS replacement