The closed period for spreading slurry ends at midnight on 31 January 2023, but as well as around avoiding land that is frozen or water-logged, or spreading when heavy rain is forecast, DAERA has reminded farmers and contractors that other rules apply.

During February organic manures should not be spread within 15m of a waterway (usually 10m) or 30m of a lake (usually 20m). Where low emission slurry spreading equipment is used, slurry can be applied within 5m of a waterway, compared to the usual 3m.

The maximum amount that can applied in one application is 2,750gallons per acre, compared to 4,500 gallons from 1 March onwards.

