Some of the cattle on the Co Armagh farm that were shot by DAERA officials.

Neighbours of a small beef farmer in Co Armagh have expressed shock at a “heavy-handed” approach from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) after it took the decision to shoot a herd of cattle on potential animal welfare grounds.

The incident is understood to have occurred on a farm in the Crossmaglen area towards the end of March. One neighbour told the Irish Farmers Journal that the farmer involved was a very private individual who rarely sold any cattle.

Neighbours maintain that the animals were well fed and looked after, but that the farmer may not have kept up to date with all the rules.

One neighbour alleged that the incident might have been initiated after the farmer was reported for burying a dead animal, which led to other issues being investigated.

Rather than take the cattle to the abattoir, they were shot in slatted pens.

Two animals were outside, and were killed by a trained marksman, alleged a neighbour.

He maintained that there could have been as many as 25 to 30 cattle killed by DAERA officials.

On enquiry, a DAERA spokesperson confirmed that it is investigating animal welfare concerns on a farm in the Crossmaglen area, led by officers from Newry Divisional Veterinary Office.

“DAERA officers attended the farm on a number of occasions over the last month to ensure the welfare of cattle and the removal of animal byproduct. A number of cattle were humanely euthanised on welfare grounds.

“The investigation is ongoing and the Department cannot make further comment at this time,” said the spokesperson.

