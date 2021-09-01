The EU Commission has allowed member states to use a “flexible and pragmatic approach” in implementing the new rules. \ Donal O'Leary

The details of a new set of laws which could require extra bovine TB testing on NI farms are still being assessed by DAERA officials.

Under EU Animal Health Law (AHL), an animal needs to be either pre- or post-movement TB tested within 30 days of moving to another holding, if both the animal and its herd of origin have not tested negative within the previous six months.

EU laws

The new EU laws, which came into effect in April 2021, apply to NI farms due to the NI protocol element of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“The Department has not fully analysed the requirements of AHL nor the derogations available,” said Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

In response to a written Assembly question from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, Minister Poots pointed out that the European Commission has allowed member states to use a “flexible and pragmatic approach” in implementing new rules which stem from AHL.