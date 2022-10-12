Legislation that will involve whole-herd movement restrictions being applied on farms that retain animals that are persistently infected (PI) with bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) should be in place for spring 2023, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has confirmed.
Speaking at an Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) conference on Wednesday, Minister Poots said a consultation will soon be issued on the proposals. “I do recognise that further steps are required to eradicate this disease. Proposals involving herd restrictions will be a significant step forward,” he said.
