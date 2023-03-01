A process to assess the eligibility of applicants to the second tranche of Tier 2 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS) should be complete by midsummer, DAERA has confirmed.

In May 2022, 199 applications were received for the £12m scheme, which allows up to 40% grant funding on large-scale projects costing over £30,000, up to a maximum grant of £250,000.

The two-stage assessment process involved initial eligibility checks, followed by a full assessment.

A spokesperson for DAERA confirmed that 180 applications progressed to the more detailed assessment, and to date, 17 letters of offer have been issued, of which 10 have been officially accepted by applicants.

“Letters of offer will continue to issue over the coming weeks and months. DAERA expects to complete the assessment of applications by 30 June 2023, subject to prompt responses by applicants to clarification queries. Successful applicants will be given 18 months from letter of offer date to complete their project,” the DAERA spokesperson said.

In recent weeks, a number of farmers have expressed their frustration at how long the process has taken.

“I look in amazement at the speed in the Republic of Ireland to get things done, while here it will be soon be two years since the start of the process, and that is not to mention inflation,” commented one applicant.

