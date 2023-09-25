The number of dairy AI being used is decreasing. / Donal O' Leary

There was a 9% decrease in the number of AI serves recorded to dairy sires using ICBF handheld devices in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

A total of 537,154 dairy AI serves were recorded through the handheld devices during the first six months of 2023. This excludes DIY AI serves which generally aren’t recorded through handheld devices.

The reduction in dairy AI serves is likely to be a result of increased use of sexed semen and a corresponding increase in the use of beef AI.

It is a further indication that the pace of growth in the national dairy herd is slowing as farmers want to breed fewer dairy replacements.

The most used dairy bull this year is FR8403 Aghernbridge Milton which has 20,270 handheld serves recorded.

The second most used bull dairy bull is FR7929 Tankardsrock Teak, with 17,697 handheld serves recorded.

The third most used bull dairy is FR6853 Knockenright Chessman, with 12,678 handheld serves recorded.

According to ICBF, the top 20 bulls account for 35% of the total dairy serves recorded on handheld devices.

Once again Holstein Friesian was by far the most dominant breed accounting for 90% of all dairy AI serves.

Jersey sires account for 3.5% of all dairy AI serves which is down from 4.5% last year.