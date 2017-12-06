Listen: dairy beef affecting carcase quality â€“ Dawn
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 07 December 2017
The beef industry can handle the increased kill volume in recent weeks but the issue of carcase quality is being affected by the surge in dairy beef.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 06 December 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
By The Dealer on 06 December 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 06 December 2017
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
THORN from Ã¢â€šÂ¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...