Four bulls have been purchased so far as part of the programme. One of the first bulls to be purchased was Townleyhall Rupert (LM 7719), currently standing in DOVEA AI, bred by Derek Russell, Tullyallen, Co Louth.

Real issues remain unresolved regarding carcase weight and carcase conformation in dairy beef systems.

The launch of the much publicised Dairy Beef Index (DBI) was heralded as a saviour by many, in that dairy farmers would select beef bulls with high genetic merit for carcase weight and carcase conformation.

In theory it sounds great, but in practice it has been a little more difficult.

Many dairy farmers have chosen high-DBI bulls, but the reason many of these bulls have a high DBI index is that they are very short gestation and easy calving without paying any attention to the beef values of the bull.

On the latest round of the DBI, three out of the top five beef bulls based on dairy calving records are negative for carcase weight.

If we take a look at the latest evaluation in terms of how the top bulls on the dairy beef index are being used on farms, we can see that there are 3,880 calf registrations to dairy cows from the top five bulls on the DBI list in March 2022. Is the index being embraced by dairy farms?

The figures above would suggest not. Traditional breed bonuses are masking a lot of the problems that grid penalties are imposing on dairy-bred stock. In a world where these bonuses could reduce, we may see real pressure on the profitability of dairy beef systems.

Dairy farmers need to create the demand for the right type of genetics, but breed societies also have a role to play in guiding and developing breeding programmes to make sure breeding objectives are met and the long-term goals of breeding programmes are met. Some breed societies have been more proactive than others.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) has been working on a dairy beef breeding programme and has just launched the 2022 programme. Limousin breeders see dairy beef as an important sector for Limousin genetics and with growing dairy cow numbers, it makes sense to pay attention to it.

Creggpark Pat (LM 3719) currently standing in DOVEA AI was also purchased as part of the programme. He was bred by Robert McNevin, Gort, Co Galway. The other bulls which have been purchased are Carrowreagh Pablo (LM7077) and Brackan Ruben (LM 7641).

A breeding sub-committee has established selection criteria for the dairy beef programme. Limousin sires which meet these criteria are identified and in collaboration with pedigree Limousin breeders, AI companies, the ICBF and Gene Ireland, are secured for performance testing at Tully.

Selection criteria

The database of Limousin sires is analysed every three months and the following genetic selection criteria applied:

Gestation length <2.3 (EBV corresponds to the top 3% of the Limousin breed). Gestation length is defined as the number of days that the foetus is developing between the date of insemination and the date of calving.

Dairy cow calving <5.5%.

Carcase > 20kg (top 30% of all dairy beef sires).

Conformation > 2 (top 6-7% of dairy beef sires).

DBI >100 (top 3% of dairy beef sires).

Pedigree evaluation

A key objective of the programme is to identify breeding lines within the herd book, which would successfully enhance the gene pool of Limousin sires for use in the national dairy herd. The extended pedigree of each sire meeting the selection criteria is reviewed to ensure that the linage conforms to a balanced breeding and selection approach.

Increased selection intensity is placed on the calving traits while continuing to maintain emphasis on the beef merit (carcase weight, conformation and killout percentage).

ILCS pedigree breeders

There are approximately 20,000 pedigree Limousin females in the Irish Limousin herd book. To accelerate genetic progress, the ILCS will apply the dairy beef selection criteria to identify the top females in the national herd. Participating breeders can then mate these females with selected sires from the Limousin dairy beef sire panel to produce the next generation of breeding bulls.

By participating in the programme, pedigree breeders can produce suitable sires for the growing Irish dairy beef market.

Breeders must record the service dates and birth weights of all calves born. Accurate data recording is a critical obligation of the breeder, and all birth dates must be verified. Data will be independently checked as part of the quality assurance process.

To increase the availability of quality, easy calving, short gestation Limousin bulls, the ILCS (in conjunction with AI companies) has committed to the co-purchase of selected young bulls which meet the programmeme criteria.

Breeder’s bonus

A breeder’s bonus incentive is available and is based on the performance success of selected bulls against the key traits of gestation length and calving ease. There are two bonus opportunities available:

A bonus of €5,000 is available for selected bulls which achieve the top 10% for these traits within the Limousin breed (based on 75%+ reliability).

An additional bonus of €10,000 is available for selected bulls which achieve the top 10% for these traits across breeds (based on a 75%+ reliability).

Commenting on the initiative, ILCS CEO Ronan Murphy said: “With more than half of the beef produced in Ireland originating from the dairy herd, it is important that dairy farmers have access to easy calving Limousin sires which consistently produce offspring with higher feed conversion efficiency, average daily gains, killout percentage and carcase yields when compared with traditional dairy beef sires.”