Holstein Friesian

There will be a split in classes in the Holstein Friesian section, with some classes confined to Laois, Offaly and Westmeath breeders, while there will be a full selection of open classes for breeders from across the Republic of Ireland.

A total of three young stockperson classes will be held, with an age bracket of 12 and under, 13 to 16 years old and 17 to 26 years old.

Young handlers will be put to the test regarding general knowledge of the breed and their exhibit, nutritional requirements of the animal while being prepared for showing, the general presentation of the animal and their ability to present the animal to the best of its ability and the presentation of the handler.

This year’s show will also see the €2,500 FBD National Show senior cow in milk class, as well as the super €2,500 national heifer in milk class taking place, with top prizes of €1,200 and €900, respectively.

There will also be a competition hosted for the highest EBI animal from selected classes and a class for best group of three females exhibited by one breeder.

Dairy Shorthorn

The Tullamore Show will see dairy Shorthorn females of all ages in attendance, with competitions for calves right through to senior cows in milk.

The Dairy Shorthorn Society is also hosting two young handler competitions, where they will be assessed on grooming and presentation of the animal, showmanship ability and general knowledge of the breed and animal husbandry. A special class for best group of three animals from one breeder will complete the dairy Shorthorn section.

Jerseys

The Jersey section will host a total of eight classes this year, including a breed champion.

A variety of classes will cater for heifer calves, maidens and cows in milk.

The Jersey section will also feature a young handlers class, as well as a best udder competition from the heifer-in-milk and cow-in-milk classes and a best pair of cows or heifers.

New robust dairy heifer competition at this year’s show

A new class has been announced for this year, the robust dairy heifer calf, sponsored by Terra Nutritech Ltd.

The class is open to pedigree and non-pedigree dairy heifer calves born in 2022, with a strong emphasis on functionality and dairy strength characteristics.