There are few positives in global dairy markets at present, with Tuesday’s GDT down 4.7%, the fourth successive auction to record falling prices.
The GDT index has fallen below 1,000 and is now similar to levels last seen in November 2020. Butter fell 3.3%, skim milk powder (SMP) fell 2.5% and whole milk powder was down 5.2%.
At the weekly Dutch auction, butter fell €50 to €4,700/t. WMP fell €20 to €3,350/t, with SMP down €60 to €2,350/t.
