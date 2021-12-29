Strong demand continues to underpin dairy markets, with prices up again at the final Dutch Dairy Board auction for 2021.

Butter increased by €70 to €6,070/t, and has now gone up in 21 out of the last 23 weeks going back to late July.

Skim milk powder rose by €80/t to €3,450, with whole milk powder up by €30/t to €4,270.

Those increases are reflected in the latest UFU Milk Price Indicator (MPI), which is now at a record high of 39.84p/l, a 1.27p/l increase from early December.

Allowing 3p to 4p/l to cover processor costs and margins, the MPI points to farmgate milk prices in excess of 35p/l during the first quarter of 2022.

