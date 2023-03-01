The chief executive of the Dairy Council for NI, Dr Mike Johnston, has generally reflected the wider view of NI agri-food industry leaders in welcoming the Windsor Framework deal agreed by the UK and EU.

A main concern in recent negotiations has been that nothing would be done to interfere with NI access to the EU market. In particular, there was considerable disquiet about the UK’s NI protocol bill which threatened to unilaterally change post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“We welcome the agreement since it underpins our continued access to both the EU single market and the GB market,” said Johnson, who added that with the UK agreeing to withdraw the NI Protocol Bill, it removes “a significant threat” to continued access to the EU.

Looking ahead, he said it is important that businesses are closely involved in the development of implementation plans to ensure the easy movement of goods.

He would also like to see the EU address a key outstanding issue, where NI milk and dairy products do not have access to EU free-trade agreements when manufactured in the EU.

“Now that the Irish Sea issues have been addressed, we would encourage the EU to deal with this anomalous issue,” Johnston concluded.

