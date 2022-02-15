There was slightly over 1.5m dairy cows in the country in December 2021, according to the CSO's statistics. / Phillip Doyle

The number of cows in the dairy herd has increased by 3.4%, while the total number of suckler cows declined by 3.6% in 2021, according to figures announced by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The total number of cattle in the country increased by 1.8% last year to bring the combined population of all cattle classes in the national herd to some 6,649,300.

There has been a decline recorded for both the male and female cattle classes over two years of age (not including cows or stock bulls), which was compensated for by an increase in the number of cattle between one and two years of age.

Sheep numbers have increased 2.9% over the 12 months from December 2020, with the number of breeding sheep increasing by 2.0% over this period, the CSO has reported.

Pig numbers have also increased in 2021, despite a 2.3% cut to sow numbers, as the number of non-breeding pigs - primarily pigs under 20kg - rose by some 2.4% over the year.