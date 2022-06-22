High prices for cull cows and milk has increased demand for dairy stock.

Dairy cows sold to a peak of £3,300 in Kilrea Mart on Tuesday, with a third lactation animal, part of an 80-cow dispersal sale from Ian and Philip Loughrin, Caldeon, topping the sale.

Four lots sold above £3,000 and six lots cleared £2,800. The main run of milking animals sold from £2,000 to £2,500.

The rise in milk price and cull cow values have underpinned demand for dairy stock. In Ballymena mart last week, cows sold to a top of £2,150, while Markethill Mart held its monthly dairy sale on Tuesday with 65 animals on offer.

Prices peaked at £2,450 for a heifer, with the main run of stock making £1,700 to £1,990.

