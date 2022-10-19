Lisbeg Farm at Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, is being converted to dairy.

The Dealer hears that Cork dairy farmers Denis Finnegan and Billy Curtin are spreading their wings to the east of the county.

The multi-unit partnership has recently taken over operations at Caherduggan, a 500ac demesne with space for 700 cows and a big rotary near Midleton.

Meanwhile, work is progressing well on the conversion of Lisbeg Farms in Galway to dairy. Richard Bournes is well-known in the cattle, sheep and sport horse world but is now turning his hand to dairy.

A massive new Pearson rotary is being built in the middle of the 1,100ac estate. The cows will be owned and operated by fellow Galway man Ed Payne, who is already running a few dairy farms west of the Shannon.