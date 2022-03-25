The document said that air quality in this country is "generally good".

From an air quality perspective, the expansion of the dairy sector has pushed environmental boundaries, according to the Clean Air Strategy for Ireland consultation document.

This, it said, was with respect to ammonia emissions and "other environmental concerns".

However, the document said that air quality in this country is "generally good" and compares favourably with other European countries.

It also stated there have still been 1,400 premature deaths associated with air pollution.

The three main areas that need addressing according to the document are:

Gasses associated mainly with residential burning of solid fuel.

Nitrogen oxides (NOx) - associated mainly with transport in urban areas.

Ammonia (NH3) - associated mainly with agriculture.

Nitrogen oxides

Although transport accounts for the largest amount of all NOx emissions at over 38%, agricultural sources weren't far behind, accounting for 34.4%.

According to the document, the largest sources of NOx within agriculture are from inorganic fertiliser application and urine and dung deposited by grazing animals.

Ammonia

Agriculture is responsible for over 99% of all ammonia emissions in Ireland.

The document also stated that ammonia emissions, in 2019, saw a reduction when compared against 2018 levels.

This was the first decrease year on year since 2014.

Reduction in the crude protein content of pig feed, low emission spreading of cattle and pig slurry and the introduction of clover into grass swards were highlighted as ways to suppress the growth of emissions from the sector.

Area of concern

In relation to emissions from chemical fertilisers and manure management, it said that continued exceedances of our ammonia emissions commitment under the EU NEC directive is an "area of concern".

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) predictions suggest that Ireland will meet the 2020 target for NH3 by 2022 and this it is on track to reach the 2030 NH3 target.

However, this is fully dependent on full adoption of the measures outlined in the Teagasc ammonia MACC, Climate Action Plan 2021 and AgClimatise.

"The challenge in implementing these measures and target adoption levels should not be underestimated," it said.

The above three programmes are just three of the measures and programmes already in place, which are working towards improving the management of manure and fertilisers used in Irish agriculture.