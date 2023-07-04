Dairy farmers from across the country attended Teagasc's dairy open day at Moorepark, outside Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

The potential changes to Ireland’s nitrates derogation were one of the main topics of discussion at the Teagasc Moorepark 2023 dairy open day.

Dairy farmers from across the country described the fear over what a reduction in stocking rates or a loss of the nitrates derogation altogether might mean for their farm incomes.

Milk prices, dairy cow cull scheme proposals and input costs were all also on the agenda.

Several thousand farmers attended the Moorepark 2023 dairy open day.

The Irish Farmers Journal team was amongst the crowds and spoke to several of those in attendance outside Fermoy, Co Cork.

Tom Donnon, Clare

“The nitrates changes will impact our farm. By the looks of things, we will have to reduce our cow numbers by 20% unless we can source ground.

“It will hit our farm income without a doubt. We haven’t calculated exactly that cost as yet. In saying that, we were reducing cow numbers anyway because we’re kind of heading for retirement. We’re bringing down cow numbers anyway.

“I absolutely would not support a cull scheme. I just feel it is bad. You can’t go into some other industry like sucklers or beef or sheep. It’s sterilising the land and I’m not in favour of that. If you sign up to something like that it’s like signing up to forestry. You’re committed then. You’re caught and the next generation may not have the opportunity to come in farming.

“We supply to the Kerry Group and we’re absolutely disgusted [about milk price cuts]. We knew the price was going to drop but in fairness, I didn’t expect it to drop by that much. I was hoping it would hold at around 40c/l but it didn’t. We’re really, really disgusted at the way Kerry dropped the price.

“We’re back a substantial amount of money compared to this time last year. Something like €7,000 or €8,000 in the May milk cheque.”

Zoe Geary, Cork

“We'd definitely be fearful [nitrates changes will] impact our herd. Currently, we are OK but you can see where the misgivings are coming from. It has come a bit sudden.

“No, I wouldn’t [support a cull scheme] personally. It’s all well and good having a quick fix but we have to be looking much further than next year and the 2050 vision and culling is a quick fix in my opinion to make sure that we look good compared to everyone else.

“We’d just be importing for what we don’t have any more. For what we do cull, we’d just be importing to make up for that loss. You’d have more carbon coming in via transport with imports.”

Diarmuid Rowe, Kilkenny

“Changes to the nitrates derogation will mean a reduction in stocking rates for dairy farms. This reduction isn’t wanted by the vast majority of farmers. Dairy farmers are going above and beyond to improve Irish water quality and the Government needs to appreciate that.

“The proposed cow cull scheme wouldn’t be something I’d consider. As a young farmer, I need to look at least maintaining our herd size if we want to be viable going forward.

“Supermarket cuts of milk prices have a massive impact on farmers, a 10c cut isn’t a lot to most people but a 10c cut to farmers when it’s your livelihood will make a big difference.”

Keith Mooney, Tipperary

“I don’t agree with the changes that have been made to the nitrates derogation, those changes won’t have a positive impact on the dairy sector.

“We’ve also taken a 20c hit on milk prices over the last 12 months which has a significant impact on farm incomes. Costs are still high and milk prices are dropping, which is concerning.

“The proposed cull cow scheme wouldn’t appeal to myself. Maybe to older farmers it might be an option to consider.”

Micheal Kavanagh, Kerry

“I have 90 cows. With the changes to the nitrates derogation, I will have to cut that number down to about 85. There will be push back from farmers regarding those changes.

“Dairy farmers are doing everything we can to farm in a sustainable way. We are utilising clover and spreading protected urea and checking all the boxes. Holding stocking rates will be a challenge going forward. The cull cow scheme will suit farmers considering retirement.

“The retailer’s reduction in milk prices will affect us not too far down the line. We are living off the back of last year’s prices but this year’s costs are significant. We’ve needed additional ration this year to manage the wet spring.”

John Murphy, Wexford

“The changes in the nitrates derogation will leave farmers with two choices; to reduce cow numbers or seek extra land. Land is a scarce commodity. There is limited supply of land and as time goes on it is becoming increasingly expensive to access land.

“The concern I have with the proposed cow cull scheme is the uncertainty surrounding terms and conditions of the scheme. It is something I wouldn’t be in favour of. It could be a consideration for older farmers but not for myself personally.”

