ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan says all farmers should have access to traditional farm building grants. \ Claire Nash

Dairy farmers and others who may not be participating in ACRES, EIP and organic farming schemes or hen harrier, pearl mussel and the Burren projects have been excluded from accessing grants for traditional farm buildings, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has warned.

ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan says this approach by the Department of Agriculture is “disappointing and disconnecting”.

Drennan said the move to make participation in certain schemes and projects a requirement for gaining access to traditional farm building grants as “typical of the kind of conscious exclusion that we have become used to”.

Only farmers in the ACRES, EIP and organic farming schemes or hen harrier, pearl mussel and the Burren projects can apply for traditional farm building grants.

“Why should a farmer’s right to apply to apply to the traditional farm buildings grant scheme be made dependent on participating in schemes aimed at a completely different element and to a completely different end?

“What was wrong with just opening up this scheme – which we think is worthwhile and which we welcome – to all farmers instead of using it as another ‘slush fund’ for to corral farmers into the approved directions and sectors?” he asked.

‘Very irritating’

The ICMSA deputy president said there is “something very irritating about the way that state funding is more and more being allocated, or even being reserved, on this two-tier level”.

“ICMSA does not see how shutting out any group of farmers from even applying to the traditional farm building grant scheme helps in the preservation and restoration of our unique farming-related built heritage? What exactly is the nature of the link that this exclusion is trying to make?” he continued.

The department is discriminating against some farmers, says the ICMSA.

Drennan said ICMSA members do not understand the logic behind the department’s thinking.

“In our experience, farm families want to reinforce and support their heritage, both natural and built. But the Government seems determined to knock back that desire and instead concentrate on subdividing and excluding.

“Where everything points to getting more people on board, the Irish Government’s policy seems to be about shutting the door and making it more and more difficult to do what’s possible as well as what’s right and beneficial.”

