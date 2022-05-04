The key objective is that there is sufficient fodder next year, the minister has said. / Donal O'Leary

Dairy farmers will not be able to apply to the €1,000 silage scheme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The €55m scheme will be targeted at beef and sheep farmers, as the two sectors are more challenged compared to the dairy sector.

“The key focus is to ensure we’re promoting fodder and also to address the cost challenges that are there. There is more of a challenge in relation to sheep and beef, particularly those that are medium or small sized, in relation to making sure that sufficient fodder is saved,” he said.

The key objective is that there is sufficient fodder next year, the minister said.

“That is the reason for this investment, so I’m targeting it in a way that is actually going to generate and result in being as fodder secure as possible.

Good assessment

“Thankfully, the assessment is in relation to the dairy sector is that it is similar to what it was last year, good fodder being saved and good plans in play,” he said.

The minister added that the increase in milk prices this year compared to 2021 is addressing the increased costs in the dairy sector.

“The most recent survey from Teagasc shows that all things considered the dairy sector is in a good position and in a similarly strong income position to last year, albeit with different challenges.

“For every sector, it’s important that across the board we are solid from a fodder point of view, because if the beef or sheep sector or any one sector isn’t saving enough fodder, it’s going to impact across all sectors.

“It’s therefore important that we direct the funding that we have.”

Under the scheme, farmers will be paid €100/ha up to a maximum of 10ha.