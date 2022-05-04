The ICSA believes that the €1,000 silage support to the cattle and sheep sectors is not enough.

The Government’s decision to exclude dairy farmers from the proposed €1,000 fodder scheme is “disgraceful”, according to ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

He said that it demonstrates the “animosity” towards the dairy sector held by the Government.

McCormack said the decision would now see “billionaire individuals with a hobby interest in farming” receiving €1,000 of State funding to help with their fodder bills, while full-time farmers milking cows with proportionate inputs costs were given nothing.

“This is just the latest in a lengthening list of Government actions that indicate that the dairy sector that is the economic engine of whole swathes of rural Ireland is going to be actively discriminated against,” McCormack said.

IFA

President of the IFA, Tim Cullinan, said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must move quickly to announce the details and get the silage support scheme up and running.

“We are already behind time in encouraging farmers to maximise grass growth,” Cullinan said.

He argued how rocketing inputs costs are putting huge pressure on farmers.

“There are real food security concerns emerging from global agencies and it’s important that Irish farmers are helped and supported to produce food,” he said

ICSA

The ICSA believes that the €1,000 silage support to the cattle and sheep sectors is not enough.

“Our sectors are under extreme pressure,” said ICSA president Dermot Kelleher.

This, Kelleher said, is confirmed by examination of the Teagasc National Farm Survey outlook figures which suggest that dairy incomes are continuing to rise and will likely be 10 to 15 times higher per hectare than cattle and sheep systems in 2022.

“There are credible reports from our members that finishing cattle this winter will not be profitable unless beef reaches €7/kg,” he added.