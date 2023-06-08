The current dry spell is beginning to have an impact on grass growth, particularly on shallow soils and in exposed locations.

Unless it rains soon, more and more parts of Ireland will be affected. The most prudent course of action now is to hold on to what grass is available and encourage as much growth as possible.

Holding on to grass means not cutting strong paddocks for silage, not topping after grazing and not pre-mowing in front of cows. All of these actions tend to slow down grass growth. If a paddock was earmarked for silage and could still be grazed, then I would consider strip grazing this by night or by day if it buys the farm more time.

Demand for grass on the milking block can be reduced by moving non-essential stock to other parts of the farm, if possible.

Probably the most important step is to ensure that cows clean out paddocks well during this dry spell. Leaving grass behind while at the same time feeding extra meal or silage doesn’t make sense.

Grass growth is still reasonably good on most farms with growth rates of between 50kg and 80kg/ha/day common. There is not much of an advantage to spreading fertiliser on land that is burning up, unless there was certainty that rain is coming. Fertiliser should still be applied on heavier soils where moisture is not limiting. The product of choice is protected urea or a CAN-based compound.